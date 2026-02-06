Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.11% to Rs 35.69 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 16.78% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.6928.3014.6315.973.763.232.021.621.671.43

