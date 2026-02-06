Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 16.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.11% to Rs 35.69 croreNet profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 16.78% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.6928.30 26 OPM %14.6315.97 -PBDT3.763.23 16 PBT2.021.62 25 NP1.671.43 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:34 PM IST