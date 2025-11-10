Lykis consolidated net profit rises 226.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.78% to Rs 89.58 croreNet profit of Lykis rose 226.09% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.78% to Rs 89.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.5883.89 7 OPM %3.392.43 -PBDT3.341.38 142 PBT3.000.95 216 NP3.000.92 226
