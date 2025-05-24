Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries rose 100.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 79.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.8318.99 15 79.6672.15 10 OPM %17.9611.48 -18.6418.28 - PBDT4.752.94 62 18.1315.91 14 PBT3.932.26 74 15.4013.37 15 NP3.811.90 101 13.2410.31 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tirth Plastic reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon