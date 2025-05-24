Savera Industries standalone net profit rises 100.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 21.83 croreNet profit of Savera Industries rose 100.53% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.42% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 79.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales21.8318.99 15 79.6672.15 10 OPM %17.9611.48 -18.6418.28 - PBDT4.752.94 62 18.1315.91 14 PBT3.932.26 74 15.4013.37 15 NP3.811.90 101 13.2410.31 28
