Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 232.22% to Rs 5.98 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 825.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 232.22% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.88% to Rs 1.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.29% to Rs 29.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.981.80 232 29.8718.52 61 OPM %13.55-240.56 -12.25-10.15 - PBDT0.900.84 7 3.252.48 31 PBT0.230.38 -39 1.411.00 41 NP0.370.04 825 1.240.66 88
