Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 198.14 crore

Net profit of Anuh Pharma declined 18.88% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 198.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 47.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 661.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales198.14163.89 21 661.51647.00 2 OPM %9.4311.73 -9.2111.61 - PBDT20.0521.95 -9 69.7586.89 -20 PBT17.2919.72 -12 61.0178.31 -22 NP12.4615.36 -19 47.3560.06 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Timken India standalone net profit rises 32.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 36.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit rises 8.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 184.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Machino Plastics standalone net profit rises 184.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon