Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 18.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 198.14 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma declined 18.88% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 198.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 163.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.16% to Rs 47.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 661.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales198.14163.89 21 661.51647.00 2 OPM %9.4311.73 -9.2111.61 - PBDT20.0521.95 -9 69.7586.89 -20 PBT17.2919.72 -12 61.0178.31 -22 NP12.4615.36 -19 47.3560.06 -21
