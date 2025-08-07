Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.70% to Rs 982.28 croreNet profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 40.44% to Rs 55.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.70% to Rs 982.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 947.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales982.28947.25 4 OPM %6.094.98 -PBDT78.4657.12 37 PBT72.2851.32 41 NP55.9539.84 40
