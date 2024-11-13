Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.15% to Rs 4.44 croreNet profit of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.15% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.443.79 17 OPM %32.8819.79 -PBDT0.62-0.10 LP PBT0.07-0.61 LP NP0.07-0.61 LP
