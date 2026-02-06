Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rises after Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rises after Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) added 4.91% to Rs 834 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 29.3% to Rs 5.87 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 4.54 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 6.5% year on year (YoY) to Rs 32.13 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 7.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 47.4% as against Rs 5.27 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

Total expenses rose 2.2% to Rs 24.43 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Rs 24.98 crore in Q3 FY25. Food & beverages consumed stood at Rs 5 crore (down 9.09% YoY), and employee benefit expenses were at Rs 6.89 crore (up 8.16% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) is primarily engaged in the business of owning, operating & managing hotels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI holds interest rate steady at 5.25%

RBI holds interest rate steady at 5.25%

Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT tumbles 55% YoY to Rs 6,630 cr; ARPU climbs over 5% to Rs 259

Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT tumbles 55% YoY to Rs 6,630 cr; ARPU climbs over 5% to Rs 259

Data Patterns soars after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 58 crore

Data Patterns soars after Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 58 crore

Nifty slides below 25,550 mark; IT shares decline for 3rd day

Nifty slides below 25,550 mark; IT shares decline for 3rd day

Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today