Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty slides below 25,550 mark; IT shares decline for 3rd day

Nifty slides below 25,550 mark; IT shares decline for 3rd day

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the morning trade, dragged down by IT heavyweights amid a weak trend in US equities.

The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark, while IT shares extended losses for the three consecutive trading session.

At 10:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 321.50 points or 0.39% to 82,973.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 108.75 points or 0.42% to 25,534.05.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.97% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 1.09%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,261 shares rose and 2,333 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings to Watch:

Tata Steel, Baazar Style Retail, Shipping Corporation of India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Whirlpool of India, Sun TV Network, Shree Cement, Sonata Software, BEML, BLS International Services, Bosch, Centum Electronics, CESC, Crompton Greaves, JK Tyre & Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru, Kalyan Jewellers India will declare their result later today.

RBI MPC:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its monetary policy decision on Friday, 6 February 2026. The Sanjay Malhotra-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which met from 4 to 6 February for its sixth and final bi-monthly policy review of FY26, unanimously voted to keep the key repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, continuing its pause on interest rates amid an improving growth outlook.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.44% to 35,621.25. The index tanked 7.74% in three consecutive trading session.

Oracle Financial Services Software (down 3.76%), Coforge (down 3.49%), Persistent Systems (down 2.6%), LTIMindtree (down 2.38%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.02%), Mphasis (down 1.81%), Infosys (down 1.36%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.35%), Wipro (down 1.09%) and HCL Technologies (down 0.87%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Pitti Engineering declined 2.14% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 29.61% QoQ to Rs 28.22 crore despite a flat 0.06% decline in net sales to Rs 477.42 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, the companys net profit fell by 1.9%, despite a 15% increase in net sales in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Hitachi Energy India surged 11.88% after the companys standalone net profit soared 90.29% to Rs 261.42 crore on 27.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2021.31 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

NCC slipped 2.89% after the company reported 36.60% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.46 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 193.18 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 8.91% YoY to Rs 4,868.29 crore during the third quarter of FY26.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

