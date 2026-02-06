Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT tumbles 55% YoY to Rs 6,630 cr; ARPU climbs over 5% to Rs 259

Bharti Airtel reported a 55.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,630.5 crore, despite a 19.62% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 53,981.6 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The company reported a 19.62% YoY revenue growth, supported by robust performance across India and Africa.

Profit before exceptional items and tax (PBT) climbed 34.36% YoY to Rs 12,558.1 crore in Q3 FY26. Exceptional items of Rs 256.8 crore pertained to labour codes compliance.

Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 31,144 crore in Q3 December 2025, registering the growth of 25.2% YoY with EBITDA margin of 57.7%.

India revenues for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 39,226 crore, recording a YoY growth of 13.2% & QoQ growth of 1.4%. India Mobile revenue recorded a YoY increase of 9.1%, led by improved realizations and growing customer base. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter was at Rs 259, up 5.71% compared with Rs 245 in Q3 FY25, while revenue from the Africa region in Q3 FY26, reported in constant currency terms, jumped 24.7% YoY.

During the quarter, the company added 1,147 towers and 16,338 mobile broadband base stations.

In Q3 FY26, the Homes business reported 32.6%YoY revenue growth, supported by sustained improvement in customer acquisitions. During the quarter, the company added 1.2 million customers, to reach a total customer base of 13.1 million.

In Q3 FY26, digital TV achieved revenues of Rs 755 crore. Total customer base stands at 15.4 million.

Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA ratio (annualized) stands at 1.47 times as compared to 1.98 times as on December 31, 2024.

Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman, said: Q3 FY26 marked another strong quarter, with consolidated revenue of Rs 53,982 crore, a growth of 3.5% sequentially, underpinning our strategy of a diversified and resilient portfolio. India revenue including passive infrastructure services increased by 1.4% sequentially. Africa delivered yet another quarter of exceptional performance with constant currency revenue growth of 5.8%.One of the reasons for our stepped up performance in Africa is the deployment of our home grown digital stack that has sharpened our go to market excellence, the secret sauce of Airtel.

India mobile recorded sequential growth of 1.9%, driven by our focus on winning with quality customers and a consistently improving portfolio mix. We added 4.4 million customers with an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 259.

The Homes business maintained strong growth momentum, crossing a quarterly revenue run-rate of Rs 2,000 crore. We added 1.2 million customers, our highest ever quarterly additions. Our IPTV offering continues to see acceleration in net additions, strengthening our convergence strategy. Airtel Business recorded a revenue growth of 1.5% sequentially. Our digital services portfolio is seeing solid growth momentum supported by Airtel Cloud, Cybersecurity, Financial services, and IoT.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa.

The counter rose 0.20% to Rs 1997.05 on the BSE.

