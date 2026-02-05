Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 7.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.97% to Rs 21.98 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels (Pune) rose 7.52% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.97% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.21.9821.1439.9536.529.127.768.487.155.865.45

