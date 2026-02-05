Shivalik Bimetal Controls consolidated net profit rises 21.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.88% to Rs 134.23 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Bimetal Controls rose 21.60% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.88% to Rs 134.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 123.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.134.23123.2823.9919.9133.9727.3430.4424.3422.1818.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News