Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit declines 46.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 656.94 croreNet profit of Himatsingka Seide declined 46.98% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 656.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 735.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales656.94735.46 -11 OPM %18.3719.89 -PBDT52.6767.07 -21 PBT14.3229.43 -51 NP10.9020.56 -47
