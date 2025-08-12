M K Proteins standalone net profit rises 41.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.51% to Rs 114.95 croreNet profit of M K Proteins rose 41.53% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.51% to Rs 114.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales114.9557.33 101 OPM %4.786.51 -PBDT4.803.40 41 PBT4.703.33 41 NP3.512.48 42
