Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 4347.72 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.62% to Rs 2407.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2258.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.16% to Rs 16968.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13666.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SBI Cards & Payment Services rose 11.05% to Rs 662.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 596.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 4347.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3762.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.