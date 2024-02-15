Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.83% to Rs 1.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Pace Automation declined 68.75% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.83% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.111.4223.4247.180.260.670.240.630.150.48