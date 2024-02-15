Pace Automation standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.83% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Pace Automation declined 68.75% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.83% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.111.42 -22 OPM %23.4247.18 -PBDT0.260.67 -61 PBT0.240.63 -62 NP0.150.48 -69
