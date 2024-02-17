Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Schaeffler India Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 217 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Schaeffler India reported 5.89% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 217.38 crore in Q4 CY23 as against Rs 230.98 crore posted in Q4 CY22.
Revenue from operations increased 3.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,855.07 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax during the quarter stood at Rs 300.52 crore, registering de-growth of 2.92% from 309.57 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On full year basis, the companys net profit rose 3.39% to Rs 909.03 crore on 5.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,226.13 crore in CY23 over CY22.
Harsha Kadam, Managing Director, said, Our balanced business portfolio, backed by conituned momentum in our key sectors helped sustain revenues for the quarter. Despite the adverse export mix, our annual performance was aided by our domestic businesses and trajectory of business wins across sectors. Our continued focus on efficient utlization of resources and productivity measures helped in sustaining the quality of earnings.
Our robust cash generation and capex realization continues to remain in focus. Entering 2024 with an uptick from some of the market sectors, with committed efforts to leverage the market growth continues.
Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 26 per equity share for the year ended 31 December 2023 and 26 April has been fixed as record date for the same. The said dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.
Schaeffler is among the largest industrial and automotive supplier with 3 well known product brands (LuK, INA and FAG), 4 manufacturing plants and 8 sales offices. Schaeffler also has the largest after-market networks serving the industrial and automotive customers.
The scrip ended 1.03% higher at Rs 3,062.25 on Friday, 16 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit declines 9.25% in the December 2023 quarter

SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 3.47% in the December 2023 quarter

NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 10.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Vishal Bearings standalone net profit declines 98.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of Novartis India agrees to support Novartis AG in strategic review process

Board of Novartis India approves change in directorate

One 97 Communications partners with Axis Bank

Titagarh Rail Systems receives order of Rs 170 cr from MoD

Pillar Investment Co standalone net profit rises 35.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon