Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 6.07% to Rs 527.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 497.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4315.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4990.614315.52 16 OPM %60.6461.15 -PBDT789.45737.29 7 PBT703.58661.47 6 NP527.87497.66 6
