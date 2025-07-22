Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rose 6.07% to Rs 527.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 497.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 4990.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4315.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4990.614315.52 16 OPM %60.6461.15 -PBDT789.45737.29 7 PBT703.58661.47 6 NP527.87497.66 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

