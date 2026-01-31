MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

MPS on January 30 said it has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in Unbound Medicine, marking its entry into the healthcare and medical information technology segment.

The acquisition will be executed through MPS North America LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPS. The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 10 February 2026, subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition will be carried out for a cash consideration of $16.50 million, subject to customary adjustments.

Founded in 1999, Unbound Medicine provides digital medical reference tools, clinical decision-support solutions and healthcare learning platforms. Its services are delivered through proprietary mobile and web-based platforms and follow a subscription-led institutional business model. The company serves medical schools, hospital systems and healthcare associations across the United States and Canada.

MPS said the acquisition aligns with its strategy of building platform-led, recurring-revenue businesses. The transaction is expected to support revenue diversification, enable cross-selling opportunities and strengthen the companys presence in the North American market.

MPS provides learning and platform solutions combining content, technology and artificial intelligence. The company is focused on scaling operations and strengthening its position in the global learning and knowledge services market.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of MPS rose 57.32% to Rs 55.44 crore while net sales rose 9.42% to Rs 194.44 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Shares of MPS rose 3.46% to settle at Rs 1884.80 on Friday, 30 January 2026.

