Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI scraps Letter of Confirmation, mandates direct credit of securities to demat accounts

SEBI scraps Letter of Confirmation, mandates direct credit of securities to demat accounts

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Friday issued a circular aimed at easing investing and doing business by doing away with the requirement of issuing a Letter of Confirmation for credit of securities to investors demat accounts.

Under the revised framework, listed companies and Registrars to an Issue and Share Transfer Agents will directly credit securities to investors dematerialisation accounts after completing the necessary due diligence. The move applies to investor service requests such as issuance of duplicate share certificates, transmission, transposition, claims from unclaimed suspense accounts and corporate actions.

Currently, investors are required to submit a Letter of Confirmation issued by companies or RTAs to their depository participant, a process that typically takes around 150 days. SEBI said the new system is expected to cut the timeline for credit of securities to about 30 days, while also reducing risks linked to loss or misuse of such letters.

 

The provisions of the circular will come into force from 2 April 2026. Letters of Confirmation issued before this date will continue to remain valid for dematerialisation within the prescribed timeline.

SEBI said the initiative is intended to improve ease of doing investment, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen investor protection.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Meesho posts wider losses despite strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26

Meesho posts wider losses despite strong revenue growth in Q3 FY26

MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

MPS acquires US-based Unbound Medicine

Board of B2B Software Technologies recommends First Interim dividend

Board of B2B Software Technologies recommends First Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends Second Interim dividend

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.77% in the December 2025 quarter

B2B Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 90.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance