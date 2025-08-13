Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI proposes uniform framework for smooth transfer of securities to legal heirs

SEBI proposes uniform framework for smooth transfer of securities to legal heirs

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

In a draft circular issued recently, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has recommended changes to regulations pertaining to transmission of securities from nominees to legal heirs.

The aim of these changes is to make the securities transmission process easier and smoother, while avoiding unnecessary tax-related complications.

SEBI stated that a nominee who acts as a trustee of the securities of the original holder may be assessed for tax when transmitting these securities to the legal heir, despite provisions under the Income Tax Act that do not consider such transmission a transfer.

The market regulator said that the payment of capital gains tax by the nominee in such cases may not be appropriate, given that the securities ultimately belong to the legal heir and are merely being transmitted by the nominee.

 

SEBI has proposed that a standard reason code TLH be used by reporting entities when reporting the transmission of securities from nominee to legal heir to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). This would help ensure proper application of the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Refex Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Landmark Cars spurts after Q1 PAT soars 117% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Volumes jump at NMDC Steel Ltd counter

Indoco Remedies receives USFDA approval for Rivaroxaban Tablets

FPIs withdrew net Rs 1.27 lakh crore from equities in FY25, investor sentiment remains cautious

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

