Vodafone Idea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6608.10 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 11008.00 croreNet Loss of Vodafone Idea reported to Rs 6608.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6432.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 11008.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10487.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11008.0010487.00 5 OPM %41.9040.09 -PBDT-1139.00-1057.50 -8 PBT-6611.10-6426.60 -3 NP-6608.10-6432.10 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content