Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 47.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 121.73% to Rs 273.53 croreNet profit of Sasken Technologies declined 47.99% to Rs 9.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 121.73% to Rs 273.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales273.53123.36 122 OPM %5.364.21 -PBDT21.1822.08 -4 PBT12.0119.07 -37 NP9.4418.15 -48
