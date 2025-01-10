Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Senores Pharma gets final approval for Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Senores Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet USP, 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg.

Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet is the combination tablet of metoprolol tartrate, a beta adrenoceptor blocker, and hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a thiazide diuretic, indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

According to IQVIA and Symphony sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2024, the Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablet USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg markets achieved annual sales of approximately $ 6 million and $ 10 million, respectively, it added.

 

Senores' current portfolio includes 24 ANDA products that are permitted for distribution in the USA. In addition to these internal filings, Senores is actively seeking external development collaborations to augment and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Swapnil Shah, MD, Senores Pharmaceuticals, said, We have been relentlessly working in enhancing our product portfolio, which includes a wide range of specialty and complex pharmaceutical products across various therapeutic areas in regulated markets, particularly in the US. Metoprolol Tartrate and Hydrochlorothiazide are specialized formulations with limited competition in the US, providing us an opportunity to capture a higher market share in this region.

Senores Pharmaceuticals is engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the regulated markets of the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms, with a presence in emerging markets.

Also Read

Maria Corina Machado

Venezuela's Oppn leader defies Maduro to lead protests, claims arrest later

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts at 77,480; All sectors except IT drag around 1%

Fog, Winter, Dehradun Fog, Uttarakhand Winter, Uttarakhand Fog

LIVE news: Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR, zero visibility at airport affects flights

Post office

Aadhaar-based e-KYC for savings accounts in post offices is now possible

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE Smallcap index tanks over 6% in one week; 87 stocks hit 52-week lows

The company identifies and develops a diverse range of specialty, underpenetrated, and complex pharmaceutical products and manufactures critical care injectables and APIs. As of September 30, 2024, the company has launched 55 products in key therapeutic areas, including antibiotics and anti-fungal treatments.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.94 crore and sales of Rs 181.02 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

Shares of Senores Pharmaceuticals declined 2.03% to currently trade at Rs 520 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Depreciation pressure on South Asian currencies including rupee expected to ease, notes UN WESP report

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Senco Gold's revenue rises by 22% YoY in Q3

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Ceinsys Tech hits the roof after bagging Rs 381-cr order

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; IT shares in demand

Economic growth in South Asia expected to remain robust in 2025, primarily driven by strong performance in India: United Nations

Economic growth in South Asia expected to remain robust in 2025, primarily driven by strong performance in India: United Nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon