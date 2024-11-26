Sensex, Nifty pare gains; IT shares rally for 5th day

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 95.41 points or 0.11% to 80,036.56. The Nifty 50 index shed 23.55 points or 0.10% to 24,198.35.
The broader market outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.29% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.33%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,149 shares rose and 1,365 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 1.04% to 44,071.20. The index advanced 6.43% in the five consecutive trading sessions.
Infosys (up 2.22%), LTIMindtree (up 1.66%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.47%), Persistent Systems (up 1.23%), L&T Technology Services (up 1.13%), Wipro (up 1.07%), HCL Technologies (up 1%), Mphasis (up 0.86%), Coforge (up 0.61%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.5%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Ashoka Buildcon jumped 3.58% after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) valued at Rs 1,391 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
SBFC Finance shed 0.86%. The company said that it has received a certificate of registration from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to act as a corporate agent under the Insurance Act 1938.
Sagility India rallied 6.66% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 235.46% to Rs 117.34 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 34.96 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 21.11% to Rs 1,325.04 crore during the quarter.
