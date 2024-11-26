Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashoka Buildcon spurts on winning Rs 242-crore order from NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon spurts on winning Rs 242-crore order from NHAI

Image

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 3.99% to Rs 242.40 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Award (LOA) valued at Rs 1,391 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project involves the development of a 4-lane Economic Corridor from Bowaichandi to Guskara-Katwa Road Section (Km 89.814 to Km 133.000) on NH 116A in West Bengal under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The total cost of the project is Rs 1,391 crore. The project is scheduled for completion within 910 days, including the monsoon period.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 334.15% to Rs 462.46 crore on 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2488.93 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025: Sold my land to fund his dream: Vaibhav's father Sanjiv

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump's team denies any plan to ban transgender military personnel

Mumbai terror attack

LIVE: Murmu, Yogi Adityanath, others honour bravehearts who sacrificed lives in 2008 Mumbai attack

Stock brokers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 70 pts; Nifty above 24,200

road construction

Why Ashoka Buildcon shares climbed 5% on Nov 26: check details here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon