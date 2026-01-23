Friday, January 23, 2026 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.34%

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 3.34% at 756.35 today. The index is down 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Anant Raj Ltd slipped 6.75%, Godrej Properties Ltd fell 4.89% and Lodha Developers Ltd shed 4.78%. The Nifty Realty index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 7.94% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.51% and Nifty PSU Bank index has slid 2.27% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.95% to close at 25048.65 while the SENSEX is down 0.94% to close at 81537.7 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with major cuts; realty shares slumps; VIX jumps 3.76%

Indices trade with major cuts; realty shares slumps; VIX jumps 3.76%

Sensex slides 68 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex slides 68 pts; realty shares decline

Sensex settles 770 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,050; VIX spurts 6.31%

Sensex settles 770 pts lower; Nifty ends tad below 25,050; VIX spurts 6.31%

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Nifty January futures trade at a premium

China's Shanghai Composite index rises 0.33%

China's Shanghai Composite index rises 0.33%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShadowfax Technologies IPOCipla Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayWhy Market is FallingDelhi AQI TodayBudget Week Market OutlookBudget 2026Stock Market Holiday