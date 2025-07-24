Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trade partnerships present growth opportunities amidst global uncertainties; says RBI Bulletin

Trade partnerships present growth opportunities amidst global uncertainties; says RBI Bulletin

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The RBI stated in its July bulletin that, despite global uncertainties, the Indian economy remains largely resilient, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. Easing inflation, improving kharif season prospects, front-loading of government expenditure, targeted fiscal measures and congenial financial conditions for faster transmission of rate reductions should support aggregate demand in the economy, going forward.

Amidst rising trade uncertainties and geo economic fragmentation, building more resilient trade partnerships presents a strategic opportunity for India to deepen its integration with global value chains.

In addition, measures to accelerate domestic investment in infrastructure and structural reforms aimed at improving competitiveness and productivity would build resilience while supporting the growth momentum.

 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

