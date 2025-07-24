Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCX update on delayed trading and corrective measures

MCX update on delayed trading and corrective measures

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Multi Commodity Exchange of India released a statement for post incident update and corrective measures:

"The delayed trading at the exchange was caused by repetitive database issues which delayed overnight clearing systems related processes.

The issue has been examined, and corrective measures have been taken. Trading has been normal since, and trading volume were back to normal over the day.

Additional monitoring has been activated to detect such one-off anomalies. A full assessment is underway, and all required action will be taken.

We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our members and investors. Our highest priority is to operate with trust by ensuring robust systems and communications."

 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

