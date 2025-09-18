Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

SEPC gains after bagging Rs 443-cr irrigation project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

SEPC jumped 4.88% to Rs 12.69 after the company that it has secured a work order worth Rs 442.79 crore from the Chief Engineer Office, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Delhi - 821307.

The project involves the execution of the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Uvah Irrigation Scheme under the Kaimur district, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative. The work falls under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, and is listed under Tender Invitation Notice No. 01/2025-26.

The total contract value is Rs 4,42,79,92,121.11 and the project is to be completed within 24 months.

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

Platinum Industries Ltd Slips 1.97%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

L&T Technology Services Ltd Spurts 2.81%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.07%

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Fed Rate Cut Sparks Volatility as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips and Global Markets End Mixed

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology list in MT Group

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology list in MT Group

Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Fire incident halts production at Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon