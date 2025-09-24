SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

SEPC rallied 2.16% to Rs 13.26 after the company has secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.
The contract is slated for execution over 8 to 9 months.
The order, valued at Rs 75,19,78,000 will be fulfilled through a domestic supplier. The projects entail construction of residential buildings, with the supply covering all necessary construction materials.
SEPC clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in Gefos Solutions, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction.
SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.
