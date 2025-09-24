Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

SEPC gains on bagging Rs 75-cr supply order from Gefos Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

SEPC rallied 2.16% to Rs 13.26 after the company has secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.

The contract is slated for execution over 8 to 9 months.

The order, valued at Rs 75,19,78,000 will be fulfilled through a domestic supplier. The projects entail construction of residential buildings, with the supply covering all necessary construction materials.

SEPC clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in Gefos Solutions, and the order does not constitute a related party transaction.

 

SEPC is engaged in providing end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges, offering multidisciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 104.8% YoY to Rs 16.55 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 8.08 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 15% YoY to Rs 202.28 crore from Rs 175.82 crore in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

OECD projects India growth at 6.7% in FY26

OECD projects India growth at 6.7% in FY26

INR refreshes all time low amid weak global cues

INR refreshes all time low amid weak global cues

Meta Infotech jumps after securing Rs 128-cr orders

Meta Infotech jumps after securing Rs 128-cr orders

Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.47%

Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.47%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

Anant Raj Ltd Surges 0.69%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon