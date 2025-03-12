Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEPC jumps on securing major infra deal in Saudi Arabia

SEPC jumps on securing major infra deal in Saudi Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

SEPC jumped 10.83% to Rs 14.22 after the company announced the execution of a Framework Agreement with ROSHN Group, a leading real estate developer in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The agreement positions SEPC to undertake major infrastructure projects in KSA. SEPC has submitted bids for infrastructure works in three zones of Jeddah North, Phase 1A, valued at approximately SAR 893 million (around Rs 2200 crore).

The Framework Agreement paves the way for SEPC to receive "Call-off Orders," with a guarantee of at least one zone being awarded.

SEPC provides end-to-end solutions to engineering challenges offering multi-disciplinary design, engineering, procurement, construction and project management services. SEPC is focused on providing turnkey solutions in process & metallurgy; power; water infrastructure; and mining & mineral processing segments.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore while revenue from operations declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

RIL's Jio Platforms to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

RIL's Jio Platforms to offer Starlink's broadband internet services in India

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Infosys Ltd Falls 2.91%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 1.12%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spurts 3.47%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.05%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon