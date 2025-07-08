Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Puravankara has been selected as the developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur, Mumbai and received the order from following societies:
1. Sahyagiri Co-operative Housing Society Limited
2. Rainbow Co-operative Housing Society Limited
3. Deonar Hill View Co-operative Housing Society Limited
4. Deonar Gulmohar Co-operative Housing Society Limited
5. Deonar Madhuban Co-operative Housing Society Limited
6. Sunbeam Co-operative Housing Society Limited
7. Deonar Avanti Co-operative Housing Society Limited
8. Deonar Parijat Co-operative Housing Society Limited
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content