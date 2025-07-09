Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Supreme Inds bags supply order worth Rs 54-cr from BPCL

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Supreme Industries said that it has received letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 54 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) to supply composite LPG cylinders.

The contract includes the supply of 2,00,000 of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 54 crore approximately.

The contract shall be valid for a period of 6 months from the date of placement of the LoA. However, the same may be extended and/or repeated at the sole discretion of BPCL for a further period of up to 6 months.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in the production of plastic products and operates in various product categories like plastic piping systems, cross-laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films, and composite LPG cylinders.

 

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 17.16% YoY to Rs 293.94 crore in Q4 FY25. The companys revenue from operations rose 0.64% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,027.07 crore in Q4 FY25.

The counter declined 1.78% to settle at Rs 4,197 on the BSE.

Puravankara secures 8 redevelopment projects in Chembur, Mumbai

Oriental Rail Infrastructure secures order of Rs 9.03 cr

SEAMEC secures a contract worth Rs 39.20 cr

Bajel Projects undertakes Rs 170 cr capacity expansion at Ranjangaon facility

Godawari Power & Ispat invests in newly incorporated Godawari New Energy

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

