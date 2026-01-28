Shadowfax Technologies IPO lists in B group
The equity shares of Shadowfax Technologies (Scrip Code: 544685) are listed effective 28 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' group securities. At 09:09 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 8.06% compared to the issue price of Rs 124.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Stock Alert: Marico, Motilal Oswal, Vishal Mega Mart, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Ramkrishna Forgings
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:32 AM IST