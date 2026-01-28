Stock Alert: Marico, Motilal Oswal, Vishal Mega Mart, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Ramkrishna Forgings

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Wednesday, 28 January 2026.

In the mainboard segment, Shadowfax Technologies IPO will debut on the bourses today. The issue price is set at Rs 124 per share. The issue was subscribed 2.72 times. The IPO was open between 20 and 22 January 2026. The price band was Rs 118 and 124 per share.

In the SME segment, BSE SME Digilogic Systems is set to list today. The issue price is set at Rs 104 per share. The issue was subscribed 1.09 times. The issue was open between 20 and 22 January 2026. The price band was Rs 98 to Rs 104 per share.

Result Today:

Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance Company, ACC, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Real Estate, ASK Automotive, Balkrishna Industries, CarTrade Tech, CSB Bank, Gland Pharma, ICRA, Lodha Developers, Novartis India, National Securities Depository, Pine Labs, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Sundram Fasteners, Thyrocare Technologies, and TVS Motor Company will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Marico reported a 12.03% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 447 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 399 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 26.59% YoY to Rs 3,537 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported a marginal 0.25% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 566 crore, while revenue from operations increased 5.9% to Rs 2,111.7 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Vishal Mega Mart reported a 19.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 312.9 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 262.7 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17% YoY to Rs 3,670 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Metro Brands reported consolidated net profit rose 35.7% to Rs 128.4 crore on a 15.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 811.3 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

PC Jeweller reported consolidated net profit jumped 28.5% to Rs 190.1 crore on a 36.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 875.4 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Dodla Dairy reported consolidated net profit rose 8.1% to Rs 68.7 crore on a 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,025 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Ramkrishna Forgings reported a 35% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.6 crore, even as revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs 1,098.5 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the lowest bidder for an order worth Rs 242.5 crore from South Central Railway. The order involves design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for OHE upgradation of the existing 1x25 kV system to a 2x25 kV feeding system, along with feeder and earthing works in the OngoleGudur section of Vijayawada.

