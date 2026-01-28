Shares of Digilogic Systems list in MT group
The equity shares of Digilogic Systems (Scrip Code: 544684) are listed effective 28 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:07 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 20% to the offer price of Rs 104.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST