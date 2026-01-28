Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shares of Digilogic Systems list in MT group

Shares of Digilogic Systems list in MT group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
The equity shares of Digilogic Systems (Scrip Code: 544684) are listed effective 28 January 2026 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. At 09:07 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 20% to the offer price of Rs 104.

Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating

Stock Alert: Marico, Motilal Oswal, Vishal Mega Mart, Metro Brands, PC Jeweller, Ramkrishna Forgings

Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 40.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 45.77% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

