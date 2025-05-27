Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit declines 71.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 63.73% to Rs 62.98 crore

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries declined 71.79% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.73% to Rs 62.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 173.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.06% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.17% to Rs 251.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.98173.65 -64 251.27310.88 -19 OPM %14.164.62 -11.328.96 - PBDT4.484.03 11 11.9413.60 -12 PBT2.982.09 43 5.545.78 -4 NP0.331.17 -72 3.503.98 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 39.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Purohit Construction reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

J A Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.69% in the March 2025 quarter

JMD Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JMD Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon