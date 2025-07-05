Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) allots 31.87 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Shakti Pumps (India) allots 31.87 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Image

Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shakti Pumps (India) has allotted 31,87,365 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 918/] per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 908/] per equity share) which is at a discount of 4.97% to the floor price of Rs. 965.96/- per equity share, aggregating to approximately Rs. 292.6 crore, pursuant to the Issue in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

The issue opened on 02 July 2025 and closed on 04 July 2025.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs. 120,21,06,000/- comprising of 12,02,10,600 equity shares to Rs. 123,39,79,650/- comprising of 12,33,97,965 equity shares.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Shakti Pumps raises Rs 292.6 crore via QIP; PineBridge, LIC MF among top investors

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96 per share

Shakti Pumps India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 965.96 per share

Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with HD KSOE, South Korea

Cochin Shipyard signs MoU with HD KSOE, South Korea

Hindustan Zinc successfully bids for composite license for Nawatola-Laband REE Block

Hindustan Zinc successfully bids for composite license for Nawatola-Laband REE Block

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Mahindra Lifespace Developers launches new tower at Mahindra Citadel in Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon