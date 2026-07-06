Shakti Pumps secures Rs 354 cr order from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps India announced that it has received a letter of emplanement from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the establishment of off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems in Maharashtra.

The company has been awarded a contract to design, manufacture, supply, transport, install, test and commission 15,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) with capacities of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP under the state's Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana.

The scope of contract includes design, manufacture, supply, transport, installation, testing and commissioning of Off-Grid SolarPhotovoltaic Water Pumping Systems. The total contract value stands at Rs 353.89 crore, inclusive of GST.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 60 days from the date of issuance of the work order or notice to proceed (NTP).

Shakti Pumps (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pumps, motors, VFDs, inverters, and related spare parts. Its core products include engineered pumps, industrial pumps and solar pumps.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 65.2% to Rs 38.33 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 110.23 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 28.9% YoY to Rs 857.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026.

The scrip rose 0.03% to settle at Rs 574.40 on Friday, 3 July 2026.

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