Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.36% to Rs 1329.40 croreNet profit of Shankara Building Products declined 16.47% to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 18.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 1329.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1142.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1329.401142.49 16 OPM %2.753.12 -PBDT24.6328.49 -14 PBT20.4024.47 -17 NP15.2118.21 -16
