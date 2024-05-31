Business Standard
Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales decline 84.08% to Rs 1.75 crore
Net loss of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 84.08% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.64% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 14.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.7510.99 -84 14.3010.99 30 OPM %-112.003.73 -8.043.73 - PBDT-0.924.94 PL 4.684.94 -5 PBT-1.054.72 PL 4.424.72 -6 NP-0.863.37 PL 3.183.37 -6
First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

