Commercial Syn Bags standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 69.12 croreNet profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 19.33% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 69.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.38% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 285.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
