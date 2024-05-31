Business Standard
E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Sales rise 32.88% to Rs 76.54 crore
Net Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.88% to Rs 76.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 39.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 215.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 230.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.5457.60 33 215.39230.25 -6 OPM %6.824.13 -5.525.88 - PBDT-6.57-9.31 29 -34.93-35.26 1 PBT-7.95-10.46 24 -39.83-39.86 0 NP-7.95-10.46 24 -39.83-39.86 0
First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

