Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 174.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.08% to Rs 292.78 croreNet profit of Shanti Gold International rose 174.08% to Rs 24.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.08% to Rs 292.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 239.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales292.78239.83 22 OPM %13.126.30 -PBDT34.3313.16 161 PBT32.9111.78 179 NP24.648.99 174
