Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 423.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.44% to Rs 984.81 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 423.96% to Rs 142.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.44% to Rs 984.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 785.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales984.81785.11 25 OPM %21.869.81 -PBDT247.2295.57 159 PBT169.1430.79 449 NP142.7827.25 424
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content