Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 36.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.50% to Rs 67.21 croreNet profit of Menon Bearings rose 36.85% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.50% to Rs 67.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales67.2157.69 17 OPM %19.2118.50 -PBDT13.3610.49 27 PBT11.068.23 34 NP8.436.16 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content