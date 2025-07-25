Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 42.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 68.84 croreNet profit of Vakrangee rose 42.41% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 58.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales68.8458.70 17 OPM %11.3611.18 -PBDT8.977.00 28 PBT4.673.11 50 NP3.192.24 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content