Cipla consolidated net profit rises 10.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 6837.04 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 10.19% to Rs 1297.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1177.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 6837.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6624.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6837.046624.86 3 OPM %26.0125.90 -PBDT2022.651858.04 9 PBT1769.931611.36 10 NP1297.621177.64 10
