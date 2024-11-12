Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 87.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.28% to Rs 32.45 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat declined 87.53% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 42.28% to Rs 32.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales32.4556.22 -42 OPM %1.5710.90 -PBDT0.796.23 -87 PBT0.586.02 -90 NP0.493.93 -88
